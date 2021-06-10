The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the interview round for the Civil Services Exam 2020 from August 2. The Commission has released the schedule for the personality test of Civil Services Exam 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in .

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPSC had to postpone the interview round for the exam which was scheduled to be held from April 26.

"After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021," UPSC said in its notice.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained, it added.

In total, 2,046 candidates will appear for the interview round which will start on August 2 and will continue till September 22.

The UPSC interview schedule contains the roll number of the candidate and the date and session of his/her personality test.

