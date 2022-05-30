UPSC topper Shruti Sharma shares her preparation strategy, social media activity

Shruti Sharma said the UPSC syllabus is very large and exhausting, and a proper strategy is required to crack it. She used to make her own notes with the help of newspapers, Sharma added
When the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Monday declared the results of the Civil Service Examination 2021, Shruti Sharma emerged as the topper, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh for second and third positions respectively.
Shruti Sharma, a student of history, hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her education in Delhi. Sharma is an alumnus of St. Stephen's college of Delhi University. She later joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation but she dropped out to join Delhi School of Economics (DSE) to pursue her post-graduate degree.
She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). A total of 23 candidates including Shruti Sharma have qualified Civil Services exam from Jamia RCA this year.
Elated by her success, Sharma said she was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a 'pleasant surprise'. Sharma wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).
Sharma said while preparing for civil services she used to make her own notes with the help of newspapers. She used to focus on practice for better presentation and writing answers.
Sharma said she will accept whatever responsibilities given to her, through her personal interest is in education and women empowerment.
Sharma said the syllabus of the UPSE is very large and exhausting, and a proper strategy is required to crack it. The candidate should not only prepare his/her own notes but he/she should revise them also. Patience is a must for UPSE candidates.
The mother of Shruti Sharma said," She is very happy with her achievement. This is all the result of her (Shruti's) hard work. She was always busy with her studies. We used to ask her to take some rest and sleep. She was very less active on social media."
A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and many other branches of the civil services under the Central Government of India. 244 of these successful candidates are from the general category, 73 from EWS, 203 from OBC, 105 from SC and 60 from ST category. All the top four ranks are captured by female candidates.
