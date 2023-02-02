Upskilling youth in AI, mechatronics, robotics key to job creation

Demand for jobs will come from emerging segments such as whitespace spectrum, virtual network operations, network security, IoT in big data, cybersecurity, 5G and cloud. “There was demand for 1.3 million talent in FY23 which is growing. New use-cases including cloud computing, robots, and the IoT are also seeing a sharp rise in hiring. We believe the budget initiatives will be beneficial to close India’s growing demand-supply gap of technical talent and workforce," Arvind Bali, chief executive officer, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said.