UPSRTC buses to stop operations between these hours. Details here

In the wake of dense fog, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to stop the movement of its buses from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM or till the fog is clear. The fog conditions will be monitored by Regional and Assistant managers who will be on duty at bus stations from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the transport commission said in a statement.

