UPSRTC buses to stop operations between these hours. Details here

In the wake of dense fog, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to stop the movement of its buses from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM or till the fog is clear. The fog conditions will be monitored by Regional and Assistant managers who will be on duty at bus stations from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the transport commission said in a statement.
The temperatures are touching new lows every day and the fog conditions are making things difficult on the road, especially during the nighttime. Several accidents were reported from various parts of north India and low visibility due to fog played a huge role in such accidents.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted dense fog in various regions of north India, especially in areas around the national capital. The residents of Delhi woke up to fog on Tuesday morning and according to reports, the fog will continue for two more days.
The transport system like flights and trains are also likely to be affected due to the fog and several trains were running late on Tuesday due to the foggy conditions.
"More than 32 trains have been canceled by railways due to poor visibility induced by fog in Moradabad. The fog was very dense till 10:30 am on Tuesday. All the trains coming to Moradabad are delayed by a few hours. Due to cancellation and delay in trains, passengers are getting upset," Hetram Singh CRS Moradabad Railway Station told news agency ANI.
The low-visibility standard operating procedure (SOP) also kicked in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The SOP works with the objective to ensure safe flight operations during dense foggy conditions.
Flight operations were not affected as Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in place for around 10 hours till 10.30 am on Tuesday, an official from the airport said. The LVP procedure was for just four hours on Monday, starting at midnight.
