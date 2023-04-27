UPSRTC website hack halts online booking for 10 days. Details here

UPSRTC website hack halts online booking for 10 days. Details here1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
UPSRTC website was hacked by some foreign hackers at around 2am on Wednesday
UPSRTC website was hacked by some foreign hackers at around 2am on Wednesday
Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (UPSRTC) website was hacked on Wednesday leading to online bookings through the state run bus service coming to a standstill.
Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (UPSRTC) website was hacked on Wednesday leading to online bookings through the state run bus service coming to a standstill.
According to a government statement quoted by news agency PTI, the UPSRTC website was hacked at around 2 am on Wednesday by some foreign hackers. Restoration work is underway and it is likely to take around 10 days to start online bookings again.
According to a government statement quoted by news agency PTI, the UPSRTC website was hacked at around 2 am on Wednesday by some foreign hackers. Restoration work is underway and it is likely to take around 10 days to start online bookings again.
A statement by UPSRTC on the matter read, "The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours,"
A statement by UPSRTC on the matter read, "The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours,"
The company managing the UPSRTC website, M/s Orion Pro, has deployed a team of experts to recover the website data while also seeking a week's time to set up new servers and restore online bookings.
The company managing the UPSRTC website, M/s Orion Pro, has deployed a team of experts to recover the website data while also seeking a week's time to set up new servers and restore online bookings.
M/s Orion Pro has also filed a police case in the matter in Navi Mumbai. A separate case has also been filed at the Gomti Nagar police station. Meanwhile, UP government has ordered a third-party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by M/s Orion Pro.
M/s Orion Pro has also filed a police case in the matter in Navi Mumbai. A separate case has also been filed at the Gomti Nagar police station. Meanwhile, UP government has ordered a third-party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by M/s Orion Pro.
UPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar while commenting on the matter said “An international gang of hackers may have hacked the portal… We have registered an FIR in the cyber thana at Gomti Nagar and Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has lodged a complaint in Mumbai against the hacking of the website"
UPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar while commenting on the matter said “An international gang of hackers may have hacked the portal… We have registered an FIR in the cyber thana at Gomti Nagar and Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has lodged a complaint in Mumbai against the hacking of the website"
Kumar also added that tickets will be issued manually until the website is restored. UPSRTC plans to restore the online ticketing system in all 20 areas and 115 depots of the company over the course of next 7-10 days.
Kumar also added that tickets will be issued manually until the website is restored. UPSRTC plans to restore the online ticketing system in all 20 areas and 115 depots of the company over the course of next 7-10 days.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)