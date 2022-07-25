UPSSSC PET 2022: No registration allowed after deadline, check fee and other details2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 04:20 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2022: The minimum eligible age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.
The deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2022 registration is July 27, 2022. Candidates should be aware that they won't be allowed to register for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam after the deadline. The last date for fee payment is also July 27, 2022. The last date for name correction is Aug 3, 2022.