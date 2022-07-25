The deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2022 registration is July 27, 2022. Candidates should be aware that they won't be allowed to register for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam after the deadline. The last date for fee payment is also July 27, 2022. The last date for name correction is Aug 3, 2022.

The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be held on September 18, as per media reports.For updates, students can visit the UPSSSC website every day. Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET test in 2022 are eligible to take the UPSSSC Mains exam in 2022. The minimum eligible age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

UPSSSC PET 2022: Examination Fee

For the UPSSSC PET exam in 2022, the application fee is ₹185 for general and OBC students, ₹95 for SC/ST candidates, and ₹35 for candidates who fall under the PwD category.

UPSSSC PET 2022: How To Register and Apply

Candidates who are qualified and eager to take the UPSSSC PET exam should register by following the instructions below.

Check out the UPSSSC website (upsssc.gov.in). To register as a candidate, click the link for Candidate Registration. Fill in all the details carefully and complete the PET registration process. Save the registration number for your PET. After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'

There is a link to the "Applicant's Dashboard" under the "Applicant Segment" (Login Thru PET REG. No.). You will be directed to the application authentication page after clicking the link. Send in all the information, then go ahead and pay the charge. You can now download and save your application form because the procedure is finished. For reference in the future, print off your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form.