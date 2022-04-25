The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants and Lover Division Assistants.

Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2022 on upsssc.gov.in .The last date for applying is 12 May.

The recruitment drive is for 76 posts which include 11 Lower Division Assistant, 20 Upper Division Assistant and 45 Supply Inspector posts.

“Only those candidates who have appeared in PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement," reads an official statement.

Link to apply -here

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Supply Inspector, Upper Division Assistant, Lower Division Assistant Recruitment 2022

-Go to upsssc.gov.in

-Click on ‘Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2022 start from 22/04/202’

-On the next page, click on the ‘Apply’ tab and submit the applications.

Detailed information about the UPSSSC Recruitment is provided in a notification. Check it here