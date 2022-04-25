Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: 76 vacancies declared. Here's how to apply, other details

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: 76 vacancies declared. Here's how to apply, other details

UPSSSC Recruitment: Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC recruitment on upsssc.gov.in The last date for applying is 12 May.
1 min read . 06:20 PM IST Livemint

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants and Lover Division Assistants.

Interested candidates can apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2022 on upsssc.gov.in .The last date for applying is 12 May.

The recruitment drive is for 76 posts which include 11 Lower Division Assistant, 20 Upper Division Assistant and 45 Supply Inspector posts.

“Only those candidates who have appeared in PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement," reads an official statement.

Link to apply -here

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Supply Inspector, Upper Division Assistant, Lower Division Assistant Recruitment 2022

-Go to upsssc.gov.in

-Click on ‘Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2022 start from 22/04/202’

-On the next page, click on the ‘Apply’ tab and submit the applications.

Detailed information about the UPSSSC Recruitment is provided in a notification. Check it here

