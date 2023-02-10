Urban 20 has to be seen as a great opportunity for global peer learning: Puri

“Comprehensive infrastructure development will necessitate a robust discussion on investments and financing...Steered by India and ‘Chair city’ Ahmedabad, I am convinced that this year’s Urban 20 Engagement Group will demonstrate that policies and practices adopted by cities indeed have powerful implications on global agendas of development," said Puri in his audio-visual message at the inaugural City Sherpa Meeting of the 2023 Urban 20 Engagement Group of the G20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}