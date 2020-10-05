Urban affairs ministry partners Swiggy to take street vendors online

NEW DELHI : As a part of Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiggy, to take the street food vendors on its ecommerce platform.

The online food aggregator will run a pilot program by on-boarding 250 vendors across five cities namely – Ahmadabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, and Varanasi, as a part of the partnership.

The street vendors will be helped with registrations, training on technology and partner app usage, menu digitization and pricing, hygiene and packaging best practices. According to government officials, the initiative will be scaled up across the country in a phased manner.

The central government launched the PM SVANidhi scheme in June to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the extended lockdown. The target of the scheme is to cover over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before 24 March, 2020, in urban areas including those from surrounding peri-urban/ rural areas. Under the scheme, the vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to ₹10,000.

As on October 4, 2020, over 20 lakh loan applications have been received under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Out of these over 7.5 lakh loans have been sanctioned and over 2.4 lakh loans disbursed.

