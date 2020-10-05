Urban affairs ministry partners Swiggy to take street vendors online

The central government launched the PM SVANidhi scheme in June to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the extended lockdown. The target of the scheme is to cover over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before 24 March, 2020, in urban areas including those from surrounding peri-urban/ rural areas. Under the scheme, the vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to ₹10,000.