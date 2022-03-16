New Delhi: Diabetes prevalence in urban areas is twice that of rural areas, according to National Noncommunicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) report that also indicated a greater number of Indian women having diabetes than men.

The findings assume significance given that diabetes is a rapidly growing health challenge and potential epidemic across low-and-middle-income countries such as India. Diabetes is a health condition that results in too much sugar in the blood or a high blood glucose level. According to the Journal of Diabetes, it is projected that by 2025 the number of diabetes cases in India would be 69.9 million, with a vast majority still being undiagnosed.

The results of the recently published survey said the prevalence of diabetes is 14.3% in urban areas as compared to 6.9% in rural areas. A cross-sectional survey was conducted by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) during 2017-2018 on a sample size of 12,000 adults in the age group of 18-69 years. Of these 9,721 adults were surveyed for diabetes across the country.

The survey showed that diabetes is more prevalent among women (10.2%) than men (8.5%), with a majority of women being newly diagnosed (6%). Furthermore, 44.2% of adults with raised cholesterol and 16.3% with hypertension had diabetes. The findings of the survey have now been published in the latest issue of Frontier in Public Health, an international medical journal.

“The survey was done to determine the prevalence, awareness, treatment and control of diabetes mellitus (DM) and associated factors amongst adults in India NNMS. When we compared urban and rural India, the prevalence of diabetes was two times higher in urban areas (14.3%) than in rural areas (6.9%). However, poor awareness and treatment among rural adults than their urban counterparts are worrisome as levels of awareness is still low in India," said Dr. Prasant Mathur, lead author of the survey adding that women are largely diagnosed with diabetes than men.

Out of the 9,721-sample surveyed, 904 (9.3%) were found to have diabetes based on their fasting blood blucose (FBG) measurement and self-reported history of diabetes. Out of these, only 414 (45.8%) were aware of their diabetes status. Also, 326 (36.1%) were under treatment for diabetes and 142 (15.7%) had their diabetes under control.

Dr. Mathur further explained diabetes is primarily driven by dietary transitions, with insufficient or lack of physical activity further leading to overweight or obesity.

“More than three-fourths of adults in India sought treatment for diabetes from allopathic practitioners of medicine. Higher proportions of rural residents (24.6%) sought consultation from AYUSH systems," noted the findings of the survey.

Experts said that diabetes is a growing challenge in India because it is spreading like the common flu which is not normal at all.

“We are failing to understand the ultimate risk of being a diabetic which ruins the function of all body organs, primarily kidney, heart, nervous system and eyes. It is already on its way to becoming an epidemic in middle-income countries where people know the disease but do not understand the seriousness of the dangerous consequences. Because of unhealthy eating habits, there is no age group left with zero risk of having diabetes. Recently we have noticed Prevalence of Type2 Diabetes & obesity is increasing in school-going children and young adults," Dr. Sandeep Kharb, senior consultant at Endocrinology Department at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences said.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes need sustained treatment and awareness for prevention of associated complications. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the lines of World Health Organization (WHO) aims to halt the rise in diabetes and prevent premature deaths from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) by 25% by 2025.

