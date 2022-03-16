Urban areas have two times higher diabetes prevalence: Govt survey

“We are failing to understand the ultimate risk of being a diabetic which ruins the function of all body organs, primarily kidney, heart, nervous system and eyes. It is already on its way to becoming an epidemic in middle-income countries where people know the disease but do not understand the seriousness of the dangerous consequences. Because of unhealthy eating habits, there is no age group left with zero risk of having diabetes. Recently we have noticed Prevalence of Type2 Diabetes & obesity is increasing in school-going children and young adults," Dr. Sandeep Kharb, senior consultant at Endocrinology Department at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences said.