Home > News > India > Urban areas of 5 dists, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, put in red zone
Noida: UP Roadways buses parked at DND toll plaza to carry migrants to their native places, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Noida.

Urban areas of 5 dists, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, put in red zone

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST PTI

  • The Centre has given right to states to classify districts in zones keeping in mind spread of coronavirus
LUCKNOW : All urban areas of Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar have been put in red zone, a senior official said on Thursday.

"All urban areas of Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, GB Nagar and Ghaziabad have been put in the red zone," Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in a statement on Thursday.

“In districts, where there are no fresh cases for 21 days will automatically come in the green zone. The districts which are not in red and green zones should be considered as orange zone," said Prasad, detailing the provisions to classify various districts in different zones.

He also issued directives in this regard to all DMs on the classification of zones.

He said in red zones, the concerned DMs can initiate additional measures as per their assessment.

The Centre has given right to states to classify districts in zones keeping in mind spread of coronavirus.

The directives in this regard was issued by Prasad on May 20, the statement said.

