If any Covid-19 patient is found in any urban area, it will be declared a containment zone, said Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari in a letter to district officials, top police officers and chief medical officers.

"The area of 20 houses will be sealed if even one patient is found positive with the virus. If more than one case found, the area of 60 houses will be sealed. The movement of the people in the containment zone will be stopped and the condition will be the same for the 14 days," read the letter written on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The mid-point of the cluster will be the epicentre and the containment zone will be 50 metres around it.

A surveillance team will conduct the survey and investigation in the area.

The rules for multi-storey apartments would be different. If an infected person is found, the floor of the apartment where they reside will be sealed. If more than one person is found, the whole block will be sealed, the letter stated.

However, the containment period will end if no cases are discovered for 14 days.

The directions come in the light of the state 4,164 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 6,30,059.

The death toll due to the disease in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881, with 31 more fatalities.

Of the 31 new deaths, eight were reported from Lucknow, four from Allahabad, three from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Ghazipur and one each from Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich, a statement said.

As many as 1,129 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Lucknow, 453 from Varanasi, 397 from Allahabad, 235 from Kanpur and 121 from Gorakhpur.

A total of 6,01,440 Covid-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in UP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at his official residence and directed that special attention be paid in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

