India’s cities are sinking—and it’s not just the rain’s fault
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 31 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Every year, major Indian cities go under water for at least a few days. A combination of poor planning, inept waste management, cash-strapped municipalities and apathetic civil administration has led to this sorry state of affairs. What can be done to turn things around?
Mumbai: Bihar’s capital Patna went under this week. Water entered the city’s biggest government hospitals, low-lying residential neighbourhoods adjoining the Sarayu river, and reportedly even the state Assembly and deputy chief minister’s home.
