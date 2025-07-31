India’s cities are sinking—and it’s not just the rain’s fault

There are several problems with transporting trash to a central location. Most cities have few dedicated sites for depositing and processing solid waste. In Mumbai, for instance, there are only two sites, where all the city’s trash is taken every day. One is in the central suburb of Kanjurmarg and the other in the eastern suburb of Deonar. Of these, Deonar is about to be closed, while Kanjurmarg is under litigation after it was declared a protected forest area.