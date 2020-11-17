Urban India may gain from a jobs guarantee policy

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy suggests that the unemployment rate was over 20% from end of March to end of May. This was primarily on account of the lockdown announced to control the spread of the covid pandemic. With economic activity coming to a standstill, businesses had to fire people to keep going. Some businesses shut down as well, further fuelling unemployment. Things improved post May and the unemployment rate has been in single digits from 21 June onward, when it was at 8.48%. On 15 November, it stood at 5.45%, the lowest in 2020.