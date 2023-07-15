Display artificial sweetener info front of pack, say consumers1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:26 PM IST
The WHO said its cancer research arm International Agency for Research on Cancer classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans
New Delhi: A majority (90%) of urban consumers surveyed in India want food and beverage brands to prominently display the use of artificial sweeteners, wherever applicable, on the front of the pack, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×