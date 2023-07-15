Display artificial sweetener info front of pack, say consumers

The survey comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) released the hazard and risk assessment findings of non-sugar sweetener aspartame. In a brief published on 14 July, the WHO said its cancer research arm International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B) on the basis of “limited" evidence for cancer in humans. Meanwhile, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) reaffirmed that it was safe for a person to consume aspartame within permissible limits per day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}