NEW DELHI: Unemployment and covid-19 pandemic continue to worry scores of urban Indians, a survey by researcher Ipsos has found.

According to the Ipsos's What Worries the World global monthly survey, 42% of Indians cited unemployment and coronavirus as their biggest cause of concern.

Compared to the previous month, concerns around coronavirus declined by 5%, but unemployment worries rose 2%.

“We see uptick in worry levels for unemployment by 2%, while worry levels for covid-19 has seen a slight dip of 5% - but now both are placed neck to neck," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

The spread of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns hit the job market hard. But despite the reopening of the economy, worry levels around jobs have not abated as demand far outstrips supply and among those who lost their jobs, many continue to struggle to gain a foothold, Adarkar said.

“Covid-19 is far from over. It is a case of cause and effect," he said.

Mint had earlier reported that over 1.5 million people from both the formal and informal sectors lost their jobs in August, with unemployment rates rising in rural and urban India.

India has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases amid a surge in vaccination.

However, the ripple effect of this year’s lockdowns on several industries like tourism, hospitality, aviation remains visible.

Globally too, people are worried about coronavirus followed by unemployment, poverty and social inequality, financial and political corruption, and crime and violence.

India, however, was ranked the second most optimistic market with at least 65% urban Indians believing the country is moving in the right direction. Saudi Arabia retains its title as the most optimistic market, with at least 90% citizens believing their country is moving in the right direction, Ipsos said.

“Indians are a resilient bunch; and despite the looming worries, unlike their global counterparts, they fight it and do not let their spirits flag," added Adarkar.

The What Worries the World survey is conducted in 28 countries through the Ipsos Online Panel system.

