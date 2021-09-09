Urban logistics spaces to see sharp surge led by online commerce: JLL

BENGALURU : Urban logistics spaces in India are expected to exceed 7 million sq. ft by 2022, as demand surges, led by online commerce companies amid an online shopping boom.

The urban, or in-city, logistics industry is at a nascent and fragmented state now and is on the cusp of going mainstream, as the increasing trend of faster goods distribution, last mile storage space and e-commerce penetration increases nationwide.

According to property advisory JLL, India’s new report on “India Urban Logistics" released on Thursday, from micro fulfilment centres to automated warehouses, urban logistic spaces aim to optimize the delivery of goods and identify solutions to lower fulfilment costs and cater to customers' demand at a higher profit.

These spaces operate primarily for e-commerce, grocery, non-grocery, retail and omni-channel players, ranging from Amazon and Flipkart to omni-channel firms such as Adidas, Pepperfry and Urban Ladder. Urban logistics spaces typically serve as dark stores, cloud kitchens, sortation centres, hybrid retail stores and micro-fulfilment centres.

The shift from retail to urban logistics, towards automated and sustainable spaces, are also encouraging e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) companies to implement micro-fulfilment technology to maximize efficiencies and to optimize last-mile logistics to boost their businesses. “Urban logistics will play a more front-and-centre role in the metropolitan economies of India as consumers become more tethered to the convenience, transparency, and hygiene benefits of online purchasing throughout and post covid. The surge in e-commerce has led to increased storage space and logistic delivery capabilities, thereby giving owners and developers a clear opportunity to capitalize on demand, which we believe will easily exceed 7 million sq. ft by 2022," said Radha Dhir, chief executive officer and country head, India, JLL.

In-city logistics spaces are coming up in varied sizes between 5,000 sq.ft and 20,000 sq. ft.

Dark stores are driving efficiencies, faster delivery capabilities, and reducing logistics cost. They house goods used to fulfil orders placed online, for the last mile connectivity and have the potential of saving anywhere between 10%-30% of logistics costs, JLL said.

Some wholesale distribution centre businesses are moving towards dark store concepts in India. Since real estate cost in urban locations for logistic activity cannot meet retail rental expectations, dark stores are deemed ideal replacements, as they also serve as cross-dock stores and can be planned in unused commercial building basements, parking spaces, mall parking and defunct facilities.

For grocery business, replenishment to dark stores can be twice or thrice a day, and typical door deliveries will be morning or in the evenings.

“Today last-mile delivery takes up more than 47% of e-commerce transportation costs. Urban logistics have come in as the perfect bridge to reduce these costs as well as to increase delivery efficiency. With increased warehouse and logistics requirements growth, business models are evolving and creating a vast opportunity for the industrial sector," said Yogesh Shevade, head-logistics and industrial, India, JLL.

Urban Logistics spaces are functionally in-city facilities for last-mile delivery services of goods while multi-storey warehouses are a single location facility, either in cities or on the outskirts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.