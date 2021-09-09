Urban logistics spaces to see sharp surge led by online commerce: JLL

The shift from retail to urban logistics, towards automated and sustainable spaces, are also encouraging e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) companies to implement micro-fulfilment technology to maximize efficiencies and to optimize last-mile logistics to boost their businesses. “Urban logistics will play a more front-and-centre role in the metropolitan economies of India as consumers become more tethered to the convenience, transparency, and hygiene benefits of online purchasing throughout and post covid. The surge in e-commerce has led to increased storage space and logistic delivery capabilities, thereby giving owners and developers a clear opportunity to capitalize on demand, which we believe will easily exceed 7 million sq. ft by 2022," said Radha Dhir, chief executive officer and country head, India, JLL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}