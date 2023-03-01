Urban planning crucial for India’s development journey: PM Modi
PM Modi said poor planning of cities or lack of proper implementation after planning can create huge challenges in the development journey of India. He stressed the need to work in a focused way in areas of spatial planning, transport planning, and urban infrastructure.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of urban planning, and said that well-planned Indian cities will determine the fate of India.
