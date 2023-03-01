Home / News / India /  Urban planning crucial for India’s development journey: PM Modi
Back

Urban planning crucial for India’s development journey: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST Saurav Anand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi said poor planning of cities or lack of proper implementation after planning can create huge challenges in the development journey of India. He stressed the need to work in a focused way in areas of spatial planning, transport planning, and urban infrastructure.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of urban planning, and said that well-planned Indian cities will determine the fate of India.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation, PM Modi added that India’s cities can become climate-resilient and water secure only with better planning.

He pointed out that poor planning of cities or lack of proper implementation after planning can create huge challenges in the development journey of India. He stressed the need to work in a focused way in areas of spatial planning, transport planning, and urban infrastructure.

He said that all state governments and urban local bodies can make their contributions towards a developed nation only when they prepare planned urban areas.

The prime minister also pointed out three focus areas for urban planning and development: how to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states, how to better utilise expertise available in the private sector for urban planning, and how to develop such Centres of Excellence which take urban planning to a new level.

The government has organised a series of post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of initiatives announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x