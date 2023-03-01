Urban planning crucial for India’s development journey: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of urban planning, and said that well-planned Indian cities will determine the fate of India.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation, PM Modi added that India’s cities can become climate-resilient and water secure only with better planning.

He pointed out that poor planning of cities or lack of proper implementation after planning can create huge challenges in the development journey of India. He stressed the need to work in a focused way in areas of spatial planning, transport planning, and urban infrastructure.

He said that all state governments and urban local bodies can make their contributions towards a developed nation only when they prepare planned urban areas.

The prime minister also pointed out three focus areas for urban planning and development: how to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states, how to better utilise expertise available in the private sector for urban planning, and how to develop such Centres of Excellence which take urban planning to a new level.

The government has organised a series of post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of initiatives announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24.