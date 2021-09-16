New Delhi: The gaps in India’s urban planning need to be addressed urgently or the country could miss the chance of rapid and sustainable growth, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has said.

The federal policy think tank on Thursday made a host of recommendations in a report titled ‘Reforms in urban planning capacity in India’ which suggested that every city must aspire to become a ‘healthy city for all’ by 2030. The report also recommended a central government scheme called ‘500 healthy cities programme’, for five years, for which priority cities and towns would be selected jointly by the states and local bodies.

The report developed by NITI Aayog and central ministries presents the outcome of deliberations conducted over a period of nine months, said an official statement from the think tank.

“In the coming years, urban India will power the growth of the Indian economy. Urban challenges, including town planning, need greater policy attention in our country. There is a compelling need to plug the gaps in urban planning capacity in the country, else a huge opportunity for rapid, sustainable and equitable growth would be at risk of being missed, " the statement said quoting Kumar.

India has reached a turning point in its transformation and it will be half urban in a couple of decades, the statement said quoting NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant. “This is the first time in the history of India that the question of urban planning capacity has been dealt with in depth," he said.

India is home to 11% of the total global urban population and by 2027, India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world. Unplanned urbanization, however, exerts great strain on our cities and the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the dire need for the planning and management of our cities, the statement said.

