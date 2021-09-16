Urban planning needs greater attention: NITI Aayog

The federal policy think tank on Thursday made a host of recommendations in a report titled ‘Reforms in urban planning capacity in India’ which suggested that every city must aspire to become a ‘healthy city for all’ by 2030. The report also recommended a central government scheme called ‘500 healthy cities programme’, for five years, for which priority cities and towns would be selected jointly by the states and local bodies.

