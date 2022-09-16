Be it extreme rainfall, floods, heat, or Covid-19, Mumbai Police have worked relentlessly with the adversities to keep people safe. As a result, the Mumbai Police has also earned plaudits from the Mumbaikers, celebrities, and business tycoons for always being on their toes and doing their duty.

Recently a photographer named Ujwal Piri took a few pictures of Mumbai cops showcasing their arduous duty hours. "I clicked some photos of the Mumbai Police doing their duty in the Mumbai Rains…Street and Low Light Photography," the photographer wrote.

His photo has caught the attention of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. the industrialist reshared the picture of the Mumbai Police and wrote: "Very evocative" photos.

Mahindra said the photos highlight the "lonely task of these 'urban soldiers' who steadfastly perform their duties, no matter how uncomfortable the weather… And we take them for granted".

Very evocative photos @ompsyram They highlight the lonely task of these ‘urban soldiers’ who steadfastly perform their duties, no matter how uncomfortable the weather… And we take them for granted. https://t.co/SqHRZlbQyT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 16, 2022

Mahindra has often praised Mumbai Police for their untiring effort to make life easier for people. In July this year, Mahindra appreciated the Mumbai cops for their swift detection in a case of a foreign student's stolen valuables.

Brazilian student Marina Leao had complained to the police that an auto driver had stolen her bag with iPad, passport, visa, and cash while ferrying her. The cops went through footage from 40 cameras and tracked down the accused within two days.

Anand Mahindra tweeted this commendable action by Mumbai cops and wrote, " I can just imagine the relief for this young woman. I have had my belongings stolen while travelling overseas as a student and it is a harrowing experience. Stories like this, when shared globally, will make us a more attractive destination for travellers. Bravo, Mumbai Police".