Urban unemployment falls sharply, rural job loss rate largely unchanged: CMIE

“The only reason why the numbers may have come down is because of the nature of lockdown now. From a massive nationwide closure to opening of the economy must have created some opportunities, let’s say for a shop owner to go to his store, a street vendor going out with his vegetables or essential items to sale. Overall, the service sector – small or big seems opening up gradually," said Praveen Jha, a professor of economics at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at JNU.