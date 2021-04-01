Urban unemployment jumps as second wave slams job market

India had been witnessing a difficult jobs environment even before the coronavirus outbreak but things worsened after March 2020. The situation has improved in recent months, partly because of the resumption of economic activity, but the second wave of the pandemic has hit the job market in some sectors. “Under-employment and disguised unemployment have picked up. That’s why some surveys and reports show that the situation is better in rural India. However, decent jobs and meaningful engagements are still far off," said Mitra.