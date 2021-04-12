Urban unemployment nears 10% as states reimpose curbs

“It’s a tough time in the labour market. 2020 was tough and as we were recovering, you now know that we are in the middle of a second wave. While the informal sector is getting impacted more, formal sectors like hospitality, retail and tourism have started showing the stretch due to covid restrictions. So, the job market observing a shrink is a direct outcome of this. Vaccination will be key to restricting the damage," added K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.