Urban unemployment rate falls sharply as economy opens up

“The only reason why the numbers may have come down is because of the nature of the lockdown now. Moving from a massive nationwide closure to the opening of the economy must have created some opportunities—let’s say for a shop owner to go to his store, a street vendor going out with his vegetables or essential items to sell," said Praveen Jha, professor of economics at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “I don’t think the economy or the employment space is making a ‘V-shaped’ recovery. At max, it will be a (more gradual) ‘U shaped’ recovery and (the economy) will take at least two years to be in a stable situation. And this only if we manage to control the covid-19 pandemic within six months."