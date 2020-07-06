Urban unemployment rate reverses gear, rises in week to 5 July

New Delhi: The urban unemployment rate, which was showing a downward trend, has risen for the first time in six weeks as lockdown was reimposed in several parts of the country to curb the spread of covid-19 infection.

According to fresh data from Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), urban job loss rate climbed to a three-week high of 11.26% in the week ended 5 July from 10.69% in the week ended 28 June.

States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra imposed fresh curbs on activities in urban areas in the previous week, either through the week or during the weekend. For example, in Tamil Nadu, the lockdown was imposed in cities like Chennai and Madurai last week.

CMIE data shows rural unemployment rate as well as overall joblessness rate climbed marginally for the second consecutive week. While rural unemployment rate climbed to 7.78% in the week ended 5 July from 7.68% in the previous week, the national unemployment rate, climbed to 8.87% from 8.59%.

Economists and experts said the continuous struggle of cities to deal with covid-19, the sub-optimal functioning of industries, the lingering pain of micro and small enterprises and lack of demand in the market is impacting the overall jobs environment.

“Formal sector jobs largely in cities will take months to come back, largely because industrial activities have not picked up due to several factors like health, labour shortage and the time it is taking to recover from the business loss. Every stakeholder needs to make an effort and the situation will slowly improve," said K.E. Raghunathan, past president of the All India Manufacturers Organization, a federation of MSMEs.

Raghunathan said since migrants have returned to their villages, industrial belts do not have plenty of workforce but it is likely to take at least six months before most of the migrants are back.

“Where is the demand in the market to accelerate formal sector employment generation? The income loss, and job loss of people in several sectors has created a lot of pain points, and see this with the current economic situation due to the covid-19," said K.R. Shyamsundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur.

Shyamsundar said income of citizens have gone down and the salaried class is struggling, which will have both short- and long-term impact on the economy. For example, 85% household in national capital region of Delhi reported some level of income loss due to the lockdown, as per a recent survey by national council of applied economic research published last week.

“Progress of recovery of jobs has been the weakest among salaried employees. While 17.7 million salaried jobs were lost in April. This loss increased to 17.8 million in May. In June there was a recovery of 3.9 million salaried jobs. This is the lowest increase in jobs," CMIE has said.

