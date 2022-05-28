An imported urea bag of 50 kg costs ₹3,500, but it is given to farmers at ₹300, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a co-operative seminar in Gandhinagar. It means the NDA government spends ₹3,200 per bag, PM Modi said.

As per the official government website, for imported urea, the fertiliser subsidy includes payment of 100% Import Cost of Urea, 98% Advance Claim and 2% Balance Claim of Import Cost of Pooled Urea and Settlement of 90% Advance and 10% Ocean Freight Claims.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has given top priority to serving the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said on May 28. Prime Minister Modi further stated that the administration aimed to guarantee that all scheme benefits were fully utilised.

“Our government is running a campaign to ensure the schemes become 100 per cent accessible to the citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the prices of fertilizers had increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, but the government had ensured that farmers in the country did not face scarcity of urea and other inputs.

“We will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers," he said.

Villages in Gujarat owe their prosperity to the dairy cooperative movement, PM Narendra Modi also said. The cooperative model is required for the development of villages, the prime minister said.

(With agency inputs)