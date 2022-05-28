Urea bag of 3,500 given to farmers at 300: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."