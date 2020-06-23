Urge PM Modi to announce 20-day lockdown to contain covid-19: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce another 20 days of lockdown given the surge in covid-19 cases across the country.

“I urge the Prime Minister to notice that the selective seal-down in containment zones has not served its purpose of arresting the pandemic and to impose a further 20 days national lock down. Let’s not put (the) economy ahead of peoples' safety," Kumaraswamy said in a series of posts on Twitter.

He said India has one of the highest tally of covid-19 cases and that the problem must be seen in conjunction with the high density of population compared to other countries.

“A rapid increase is observed in the days following the lifting of the lockdown. The question is, do we passively wait as the country is all set to overtake Brazil?," he posted.

The reopening of the economy has sparked a rise in covid-19 cases, brining back the debate of life versus livelihood.

A surge in cases has forced the Tamil Nadu government to reimpose lockdown in Chennai and three adjoining districts.

Kumaraswamy has also sought a re-imposition of lockdown in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka for 20 days.

“I urge @CMofKarnataka to immediately announce (a) lock down for 20 days, especially for Bengaluru. I also urge him to grant a compensation of at least Rs. 5000 through DBT to all daily wage workers including cab/auto drivers and weavers," Kumarswamy said in one post.

Cases in Karnataka have jumped, triggering concerns of community transmission. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led government has been battling the virus as well as the economic uncertainty that has accompanied it.

The state government was forced to reopen most businesses and activities to mitigate the acute fund crunch in the aftermath of the pandemic and the lockdown.

Bengaluru reported 322 new cases in two days, with Karnataka is projected to have 25,000 cases by 15 August.

Meanwhile, three family members of Karnataka medical education ministerhave tested positive along with two domestic help.

