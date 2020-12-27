Subscribe
Home >News >India >Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code
While the recent suspension of IBC has slowed the number of new cases, a backlog that runs into the thousands hasn’t been resolved.

Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

9 min read . 27 Dec 2020 Tanya Thomas

  • Given the avalanche of defaults expected, the IBC needs to be made battle-ready to deliver quick resolutions
  • The problems include frivolous claims, most often by promoters, getting an insolvency petition admitted, the role of resolution professionals, and the buyer often losing interest

MUMBAI : On the face of it, an abandoned half-constructed hospital that Mumbai’s municipal corporation successfully resuscitated overnight to treat hundreds of critical covid-19 patients is a great feel-good story for 2020. But the success of Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, a suburb in Andheri, has some of the city’s largest financial institutions nervous.

Ever since a bankrupt Seven Hills was admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in April 2018, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)—which owns the land where the hospital stands—has switched sides on how it wants the case resolved.

