Urgent need of a vaccine against tuberculosis, says health minister Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
India has identified three important health priorities under the G20 Presidency and all of these are focused on universal health coverage and relevant to the Centre's response for TB elimination
New Delhi: There is an urgent need of a vaccine against tuberculosis and it important to fast-track its development, expand manufacturing capacities and help countries with easy access, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister, in his address during the 36th board meeting of the Stop TB Partnership held on Saturday.
