New Delhi: The World Health Organization on Sunday called on countries in the South-East Asia Region and globally to urgently address gaps in leprosy services disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic and to accelerate efforts towards zero leprosy infection and disease, zero leprosy disability, and zero leprosy stigma and discrimination -the vision of the WHO Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030.

“Leprosy is 100% curable when detected early. Yet, today, in addition to covid-19 related challenges, stigma and discrimination- both institutionalized and informal, continue to impede prompt diagnosis and treatment and facilitate onward spread of leprosy. This has to change," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia.

In 2021, 140,000 new leprosy cases were reported, with 95% of new cases coming from the 23 global priority countries. Of these, 6% were diagnosed with visible deformities or grade-2 disabilities (G2D). Over 6% of new cases were children under the age of 15, with 368 being diagnosed with grade-2 disabilities.

Even as a 10% increase in new cases was reported in 2021 against the figure in 2020, the reported cases were still 30% lower than in 2019. Reportedly, this is not because of a decrease in transmission, but due to cases remaining undetected amid covid-related disruptions.

“Countries must continue to urgently restore leprosy services, with a focus on expanding single dose rifampicin chemoprophylaxis, intensifying active case finding, and ensuring prompt diagnosis and treatment with multidrug therapy," said Dr Khetrapal Singh.

The Regional Director stressed on focusing attention on vulnerable population, including women, children, immigrants, refugees, the elderly, the homeless, residents of deprived leprosy ‘colonies’ and those living in geographically inaccessible areas to end suffering and achieve zero leprosy.

Over the past decade, strong progress was achieved in several key areas of leprosy prevention, treatment, and control globally, with new cases among children reduced by 27% between 2010 and 2019, visible deformities at time of diagnosis reduced by 23% between 2014 and 2019 and the rate of new cases among children reduced to 7.6 per million children as opposed to 9.8 in 2014.

With up to 50% of persons affected by leprosy facing psychiatric morbidities such as depression, anxiety disorders and suicide attempts, countries should also increase access for persons affected by leprosy and their families to mental health care, a key feature of the Global Leprosy Strategy, along with scaling up of diagnosis and treatment.

“Act Now. End Leprosy." is this year’s theme for World Leprosy Day. WHO reiterates its steadfast support to leprosy-affected countries in the South-East Asia region and across the world to drive rapid, equitable and sustained progress towards our targets and goals, achieving zero leprosy infection and disease, zero leprosy disability, and zero leprosy stigma and discrimination by 2030.

“Leprosy has afflicted humanity for millennia; however, we can be the generation that ends the transmission of leprosy, end suffering, by ensuring that we leave no one behind, “said Khetrapal Singh.