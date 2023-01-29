Urgently address gaps in leprosy services disrupted due to covid pandemic: WHO2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
- In 2021, 140,000 new leprosy cases were reported, with 95% of new cases coming from the 23 global priority countries
New Delhi: The World Health Organization on Sunday called on countries in the South-East Asia Region and globally to urgently address gaps in leprosy services disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic and to accelerate efforts towards zero leprosy infection and disease, zero leprosy disability, and zero leprosy stigma and discrimination -the vision of the WHO Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030.
