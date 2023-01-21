Within hours of the aeroplane's touchdown in Delhi, a staff member on the November 26, 2022, New York-New Delhi flight alerted senior airline executives, including chairman and managing director (CMD) Campbell Wilson, of the incident of an intoxicated passenger urinating on a female co-passenger.

So far, the top management at Air India has asserted that they were unaware of the incident until after the plane arrived, which allowed the accused, Shankar Mishra, to leave without being apprehended or facing any punishment.

Intoxicated Mishra allegedly peed on a co-passenger in business class on an Air India flight on November 26, 2022. The incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which was attributed to the airline crew's delay in doing so.

The head of the Inflight Service Department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead HR head of IFSD, and head of the northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care) received emails from the Air India cabin crew supervisor on November 27 at or around 1 pm informing them of the incident, according to emails accessed by ANI.

A reply of "Ok, Noted" was also sent at 3.47 PM to the email with the "brief summary" of the occurrence. At 3:46 PM, one of the first emails sent following the phone conversations was read and acknowledged by the recipients.

At 7:46 PM, on the same day, a thorough email trail also contained messages addressed to the chiefs of customer service, inflight services, and the ground handling division. Additionally, communications indicate that Wilson, who on the same evening received an email from the woman passenger's son-in-law, forwarded the email to the head of customer service, drawing attention to the email he had received.

Air India, according to Wilson, has set up an internal committee to investigate mistakes made by its crew and address the issues that prevented the situation from being resolved quickly after a passenger on Flight AI-102 allegedly urinated on a female passenger, which was reported to airline officials shortly after landing.

