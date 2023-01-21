Urination incident: Air India top management, CEO were aware of it soon after it happened2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
So far, the top management at Air India has asserted that they were unaware of the incident until after the plane arrived.
Within hours of the aeroplane's touchdown in Delhi, a staff member on the November 26, 2022, New York-New Delhi flight alerted senior airline executives, including chairman and managing director (CMD) Campbell Wilson, of the incident of an intoxicated passenger urinating on a female co-passenger.
