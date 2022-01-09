Patel has previously worked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Boston Consulting Group and Reliance Industries among other organisations.
Patel’s posting to AIIB is regarded as significant as India has emerged as its biggest beneficiary by obtaining $6.7 billion funding for 28 projects, Pandian said in his farewell luncheon interaction on Saturday.
Also, the AIIB along with the Asian Development (ADB) is processing a $2 billion loan for India to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
Of the $2 billion loan, the Manila-based ADB is expected to finance $1.5 billion and AIIB is considering providing $500 million.
The AIIB had recently granted $356.67 million loan for the expansion of the Chennai metro rail system. It is also considering funding several other infrastructure projects for the development of Chennai city and its suburbs.
The bank has also funded the Bengaluru metro rail project.
In his farewell interaction, Pandian sought to dispel the impression, especially in India, that the AIIB is a Chinese bank.
He said that the bank now has emerged as a multilateral bank becoming the lead financiers of the infrastructure projects in Asia.
Except the US and Japan, most of the developed and developing countries have joined the bank, he said.
A readout on AIIB official website said the bank is a “multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core".
“We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 105 approved members worldwide. We are capitalised at $100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies," it added.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!