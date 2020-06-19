Urjit Patel, former RBI governor, appointed chairman of NIPFP

Patel who served as a deputy governor under Raghuram Rajan succeeded him in September 2016 after government did not extent Rajan’s initial tenure of three years. However, the normally reticent Patel and the finance ministry engaged in a bitter face-off for weeks in 2018 over RBI’s autonomy as the centre sought to limit curbs on lending and gain access to RBI reserves. The friction came to light when RBI then deputy governor Viral Acharya warned that compromising the central bank’s independence could be “catastrophic". This was followed by then finance minister Arun Jaitley publicly accusing the central bank of sleeping on the job and for its failure to check indiscriminate lending by public sector banks between 2008 and 2014. Acharya followed Patel’s footsteps and resigned from his post within a gap of six months in June 2019.