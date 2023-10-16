Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela found herself in an unfortunate situation while India celebrated another World Cup victory over Pakistan on October 14. Rautela reported a significant personal loss. Her 24-carat gold iPhone vanished amid the festivities at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actress didn't waste time and promptly filed a police complaint. Taking her plight to the masses, she leveraged social media platforms to share the incident and seek help, uploading a snapshot of her formal complaint with law enforcement.

Also Read: Need new iPhone every year? Apple CEO Tim Cook gives reason why While there were many who empathised with Rautela, many of the reactions were hilarious. A number of those comments are connected to the alleged affair between the actor and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been out of the team due to the injuries suffered in a car accident in December 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Stadiums are so unsafe man. So please stay away from cricket grounds and cricketers ma’m," wrote one user. “abe rishabh wapis de de iska dil aur phone dono (Hey, Rishabh! Give it back to her, her phone and heart, both)," came from another.

'24 carat real gold' nahi likhna chahiye tha. Ab chor phone bechne ke liye chor bazaar ki jagah jewellery market jayega aur aur zyada paise kamayega (You should not have mentioned that it is ‘24 carat real gold’. Now, the thief will visit the jewellery market instead of the black market and earn much more)," wrote another.

One user complained that many lost their phones during the match, “about 60 people lost their phones. I lost mine too. I hope they find it. even with the live location of the phone visible, the police said they can't do anything as they don't have manpower cause everyone is busy catering to VIPs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find a lost iPhone? As per Apple's guidelines on misplacing an iPhone, Find My app can be a significant asset in such situations, allowing users to locate their device on a map, play a sound to find it if it's nearby, and lock it with a passcode via the Lost Mode.

Also Read: Apple India Diwali sale: Top deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods revealed However, all these measures are conditional on the feature being activated prior to the device going missing. If someone does not have the feature activated, additional steps are recommended to safeguard personal information. Changing the Apple ID password becomes imperative in such cases. It is also recommended to update passwords for other accounts linked to the device.

