US admin's stance on SVB reassuring for startups who have funds there: Nasscom2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Biden administration's announced that depositors of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will have access to their money, has given hope, said Nasscom's Senior Vice President
The apex IT industry body Nasscom on Monday said the US administration's stance on protecting depositors of Silicon Valley Bank that collapsed, is "reassuring" for Indian startups who have funds in that bank.
