US aggressively probing attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco: FBI director tells NIA
During a high-level meeting in New Delhi, Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray told National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Dinkar Gupta that the US federal probe agency is “aggressively" investigating the attacks on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on March 19 and July 2 this year.