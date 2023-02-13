US Air Force F-35 jets make debut at Aero India in ‘strategic show of support’
Touted as the world's most lethal, survivable and connected fighter, this is the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force has landed in India. The US Air Force continent also included F-16 and F-18 fighter jets that have been offered to Indian armed forces for different requirements.
Two American F-35 fighter jets made a historic debut at the Aero India show in Bengaluru today in an apparent show of support for Indo-US ties. The development comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and renewed resolve for further consolidation of the defence and security partnership between the two countries.
