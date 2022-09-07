The Q1 visa holders will get the opportunity to learn new things, develop their talents, get to know the US culture, and share their own country's history and traditions
US has allowed Q1 visa holders to work temporarily. Q1 visa provides opportunities for cultural and employment exchange programs through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Q1 visa holder will take part in training programmes that are provided by their company while they are in the US.
The Q1 visa holders will get the opportunity to learn new things, develop their talents, get to know the US culture, and share their own country's history and traditions with the US inhabitants.
According to the US embassy, there is no cap for the Q1 visa, so if you can find a cultural exchange program willing to hire you in the US and you fulfill the eligibility criteria, then you can get the visa without any problems.
Eligibility for the Q1 visa
The Q1 visa has requirements and eligibility criteria for both the participant in the exchange programme and their sponsor or employer.
Eligibility criteria must be proved through valid documents during the application phase, and the participant must provide documents that prove they can get the Q1 visa.
To be eligible as a participant for the Q1 visa, one must be-
at least 18 years old
knowledgeable and skilled enough to be able to communicate the cultural aspects of the home country.
Demonstrate that after you complete your Q1 program you will return to your home country.
For the sponsor or employer of the Q1 visa holder, they must meet these conditions
Be a registered business in the US.
Have an international cultural exchange program in their business.
Employ international cultural exchange participants to share their culture.
Has a person who acts as a liaison between the business and USCIS.
Organizes events to provide cultural exchange information from the participant.
Is able to compensate the Q1 visa holder for their services while in the US, with the compensation being similar to what they would pay US workers in that position.
Is able to offer an appropriate working condition to the Q1 visa holder.
US Q1 visa application process
The application procedure for the Q1 visa includes both the applicant and the employer or sponsor. The process must be initiated by the sponsor to get permission from USCIS to be able to hire the visa applicant. Therefore, the visa applicant cannot initiate the application without valid approval from USCIS.
Here's how to apply for a Q1 visa
1. File the petition
All those employers or sponsors who hire foreign nationals to work in the US must obtain approval for their petition from USCIS. They will have to petition to legally bring foreign nationals into the country.
Form DS-160, Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application is the standard form that all nonimmigrant visa applicants fill out. It will inquire about your personal information, background, and purpose of visit to the US. You must fill out the necessary sections for your visa and then submit them.
3. Payment
The visa application fee for the Q1 visa is $190. Besides the application fee, there might be other fees depending on the relationship of the US with your home country. These are called visa issuance fees and their amount is different depending on the country.
4. Interview
All nonimmigrant visa applicants between 14 and 79 years old must attend a visa interview with an official from the US Embassy where they are applying.
Documents required for Q1 visa application
Valid passport.
A photograph meeting the Photo Requirements for US visa application.
Form I-797.
The DS-160 confirmation page and code.
Receipts proving you have paid the fees.
The visa interview confirmation letter.
Documents of educational qualifications and previous work experience.
Proof that you intend to return to your home country after completion of the exchange program.
Q1 visa processing time
The processing time for the Q1 visa can range from 15 days to 3 months. After the processing time, the officials will contact you to inform you whether you have been approved for the visa or not.
Q1 visa validity
The US Embassy and USCIS will grant you a Q1 visa for the duration of the program or for a maximum of 15 months, whichever period is shorter.
If your visa is only given for 8 months, then you and your sponsor can apply for an extension for an additional 7 months. The time that you spend in the US cannot exceed 15 months. After 15 months, you must return to your home country and wait 1 year before you can apply for another Q1 visa.
