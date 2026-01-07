US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor to arrive in India next week

Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India and President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, is set to land in New Delhi next week to take up his post. He is expected to formally assume office after presenting his credentials soon after arrival, following his appointment announced by Trump in August last year, news agency ANI reported.

Gor’s visit to India comes amid growing strains in bilateral relations, with several issues affecting ties between the two countries.

Key points of friction include the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration, a long-delayed trade agreement, and India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil. Gor has previously interacted with Indian leadership during earlier trips, including a short visit in October when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Jaishankar also held talks with Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24.

At his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor underlined what he termed the “deep friendship” between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a distinctive asset in strengthening bilateral relations. Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he had said India is a vital strategic partner whose future path will have far-reaching implications for the region and the world.

Emphasising India’s role, Gor said, “India’s geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share,” adding that expanding defence and security cooperation with New Delhi would be among his top priorities.

Who is Sergio Gor? Gor is a US businessman and politician who was appointed as the youngest United States ambassador to India.