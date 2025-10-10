US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi to hold bilateral talks: ‘To strengthen our strategic partnership’

The newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael J Rigas have travelled to New Delhi meet with government officials to “discuss a wide range of bilateral issues,” the US State Department said on October 9, 2025.

The two officials will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, the departments said in a press release.

“The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” it read.

On October 8 the US Senate confirmed the nomination of Sergio Gor as Ambassador of the United States to India. Gor has also been appointed as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on South and Central Asia, a new post that did not require confirmation.

On a short trip to India Gor, 38, was one of 107 nominees confirmed in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators supporting and 47 opposing. The confirmation took place amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership.

There is no clarity on the date when Gor will take up his post as Ambassador in Delhi. Officials stated that this will be Gor's short trip to India, and he will assume the role of Ambassador at a later date.

Who is Sergio Gor? Gor is a US businessman and politician who was appointed as the youngest United States ambassador to India.

Gor's family relocated to Malta by 1994, when his mother started a business and became a registered Israeli citizen. Gor grew up in Cospicua and attended De La Salle College, a Catholic boys' school.

Officials stated that this will be Gor's short trip to India, and he will assume the role of Ambassador at a later date.

The family left Cospicua in 1999, and Gor completed high school in Los Angeles, graduating from George Washington University.

Gow was an activist during Senator John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and worked with the Republican National Committee and later served as a spokesperson for Representatives Steve King, Michele Bachmann and Randy Forbes.