US and India join forces to launch renewable energy technology action platform

New Delhi: In a move towards a greener future, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) came together on 29 August to introduce the US-India Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP), the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the MNRE, RETAP was announced during the 22 June 2023 meeting in Washington D.C., between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the two leaders announced the expansion of collaboration on new and emerging technologies to accelerate the clean energy transition.

This launch marks rapid translation of the leaders’ vision into reality, it added.

Led by the US DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk and MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, the RETAP has been established as a result-oriented, time-bound platform with a keen focus on technology. Its primary objective is to propel the development and deployment of new and emerging renewable technologies.

In its initial phase, RETAP is set to concentrate on green and clean hydrogen, wind energy, long-duration energy storage, and explore prospects in geothermal energy, ocean/tidal energy, and other technologies as they emerge in the future.

The collaboration blueprint for RETAP has been outlined by DOE and MNRE and is guided by five overarching themes: research & development; piloting & testing of innovative technologies; advanced training & skill development; policy and planning for advancing renewable energy technologies; and investment, incubation, and outreach programs.

During the meeting, both delegations shared insights into the latest technological developments in their respective countries, spanning hydrogen, energy storage, wind, geothermal energy, marine renewable energy, and clean energy deployment programs.

Going forward, DOE and MNRE intend to enhance RETAP collaboration, including potentially through the creation of a RETAP Steering Committee, joint working groups and collaboration among subject matter experts.