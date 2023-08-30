US and India join forces to launch renewable energy technology action platform

US and India join forces to launch renewable energy technology action platform1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:57 PM IST
US-India Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) takes forward the discussions between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: In a move towards a greener future, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) came together on 29 August to introduce the US-India Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP), the government said in a statement on Wednesday.