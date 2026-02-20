India monitoring escalating US–Iran crisis; MEA says government in touch with nationals amid military buildup

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed that the government is closely tracking developments and remains in constant contact with Indian citizens in Iran.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are keeping an eye on the situation and staying in constant touch with the Indian community living there (in Iran).”

Poland, meanwhile, has issued a stark warning to its citizens. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday, “Everyone who is still in Iran must leave immediately, and under no circumstances should anyone plan to travel to that country. The possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few, a dozen or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be an option.”

Trump sets 10-15 day deadline for Iran deal US President Donald Trump reiterated threats of military action if Iran fails to reach an agreement on its nuclear program. Speaking on Thursday, he said, “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them… 10-15 days would be enough time, pretty much maximum.”

Trump stressed the need for Iran to halt destabilizing activities in the region, adding, “They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region. And they must make a deal. Or if that doesn’t happen, bad things will happen.”

US military presence grows in Middle East The Pentagon has deployed the largest force of warships and aircraft to the region in decades. This includes the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, accompanied by destroyers, and hundreds of fighter jets including F-35s, F-22s, F-16s, and F-15s.

Iran holds military drills with Russia Iran conducted annual naval drills with Russia in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, involving live-fire exercises. Iran also issued a rocket-fire warning to pilots in the region.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, emphasized in a letter that while Iran “does not seek tension or war and will not initiate a war,” “any U.S. aggression will be responded to decisively and proportionately.” He added, “All bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response.”

Regional allies prepare for possible escalation Israel is readying for potential Iranian missile strikes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, “We are prepared for any scenario. If Iran attacks Israel, they will experience a response they cannot even imagine.”

European countries are also taking precautionary measures. Germany moved “a mid-two digit number of non-mission critical personnel” out of a base in northern Iraq, while Poland urged citizens to leave Iran immediately.

Diplomatic talks remain deadlocked Despite ongoing indirect talks in Geneva, little progress has been reported. Iranian officials have resisted US and Israeli demands to curb missile development or sever ties with proxy groups, insisting the negotiations focus solely on the nuclear program.

Trump commented on the difficulty of negotiations, stating, “It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran, and we have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise, bad things happen.”